Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.80. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 74,263 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.