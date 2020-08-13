Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after buying an additional 4,582,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teck Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,707,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,116 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 128.4% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

