TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.07

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and traded as high as $25.59. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

About TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.