Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $35.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.35.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.60. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $23,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 509,006 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

