Telsey Advisory Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $152.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $138.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. Target has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 211.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

