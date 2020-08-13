Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $433,575.00 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,554.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,353.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $880.59. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 809.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shares of Tesla are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 419.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $850.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

