Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

SII opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $964.22 million and a P/E ratio of 86.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Tidewater

