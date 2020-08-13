TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $168.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.08.

BLD opened at $144.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $12,724,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

