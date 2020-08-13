Torray LLC Sells 28 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,391.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

