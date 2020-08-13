Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after purchasing an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.