Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,173% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSKY stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $879.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

