Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.