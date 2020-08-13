Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

