Truist Financial Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $87.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.