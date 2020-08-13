UBS Group AG Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Globe Life by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE GL opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.