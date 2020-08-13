UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,586,000 after acquiring an additional 985,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,022,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after acquiring an additional 411,155 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after buying an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

