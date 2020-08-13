UBS Group Cuts US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $48.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.