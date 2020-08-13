Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,391.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

