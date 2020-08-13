Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.