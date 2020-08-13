Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

