VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 159.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. New Street Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.