Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) by 74.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

UTRN opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

