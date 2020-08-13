Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1,890.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45,599.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 129,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

