William Albert Folmar Sells 8,514 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 271.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

