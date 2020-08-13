X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.74. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

About X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

