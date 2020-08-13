Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $10.48. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 5,089 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.62, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

