Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.05 Million

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post $330.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.55 million to $333.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $261.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

