Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of APH opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

