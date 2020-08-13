Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $291.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $293.30 million. Monro posted sales of $324.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $83.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monro by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 38.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,711,000 after buying an additional 92,215 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.