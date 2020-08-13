Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) to Sell

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. Nice has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $228.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 237.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

