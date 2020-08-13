Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of SR opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,774,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.