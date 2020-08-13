Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

