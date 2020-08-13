Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Buy

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

