Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to “Buy”

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Spark Networks stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.