Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €67.62 ($79.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.46. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.