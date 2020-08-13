Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of ZAL opened at €67.62 ($79.55) on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.46.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

