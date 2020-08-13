Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $289.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

