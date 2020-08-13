Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $782,062.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $380,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

