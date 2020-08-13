ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $46.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,551,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $16,176,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,021,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

