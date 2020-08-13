ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

