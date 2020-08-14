10,090 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CII. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the second quarter worth $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

