10,587 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

BGCP stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

