$134.53 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report $134.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.20 million. DHT reported sales of $58.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $617.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.79 million to $658.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $433.29 million, with estimates ranging from $363.29 million to $503.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHT. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $858.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.15. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

