1,718 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 11.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $210,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 87.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,056. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

