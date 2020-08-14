1,814 Shares in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Saia by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Saia by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $131.43 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

