19,691 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $9,168,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NIO by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,971,541 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 839,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,761,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 469,026 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

