20,631 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrowGeneration Corp has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $92,248.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,474 shares of company stock worth $3,328,512 over the last quarter.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.