20,726 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,726 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 175,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 713,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 313,986 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of KGC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

