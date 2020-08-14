2,130 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

