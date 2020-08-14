24,997 Shares in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AEGON by 62.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AEGON by 44.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AEGON by 38.6% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AEGON by 5.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ING Group lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

